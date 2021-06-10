STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa congratulates IISc for being ranked top research varsity in world

According to the coveted QS World University Rankings, the Indian Institute of Science was rated the world's top research university as per the citations per faculty indicator.

Published: 10th June 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

ndian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday congratulated the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here for being ranked the world's top research university by an international agency.

In a tweet, he said, "Congratulations to @iiscbangalore on being ranked the world's top research university in the QS World University Rankings. Imparting world-class education & facilitating cutting- edge research in science, technology, and engineering, IISc makes every Indian proud."

According to the coveted QS World University Rankings, the Indian Institute of Science was rated the world's top research university as per the citations per faculty indicator.

The IISc secured a perfect score of 100 out of 100 for the citations per faculty (CPF) metric in the analysis by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

For the QS World University Rankings, institutions and universities were judged on six indicators-- academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

This year, rankings listed the world's top 1,300 universities - 145 more than in the last year's edition, which can be found in 97 locations.

Of 13,000 institutions, 6,415 were found eligible for the survey analysis, and 1,705 were assessed for the final table.

The results accounted for the distribution and performance of 14.7 million academic papers published between 2015 and 2019, and the 96 million citations received by those paper.

They also accounted for the expert opinions of over 1,30,000 academic faculty and over 75,000 employers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Indian Institute of Science
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp