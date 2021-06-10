Karnataka govt transfers 12 IPS officers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government transferred 12 IPS officers on Wednesday. While Bengaluru Rural SP Ravi D Channannavar has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), he has been replaced by Kona Vamsi Krishna, who was the Tumakuru SP.

The SP of Coastal Security Police (CSP), R Chethan, has been posted as SP of Mysuru district, replacing CB Ryshyanth, who will now take over as the SP of Davanagere. Kolar SP Karthik Reddy is transferred as SP, Wireless, Bengaluru, replacing Adduru Srinivasulu, who is posted as DCP (Law & Order) of Kalaburagi city. Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, who was in the CID, is posted as the SP of the Tumakuru district.

Davanagere SP Hanumantharaya is transferred as Haveri SP, replacing KG Devaraju, who is in turn transferred to the CID. Meanwhile, AN Prakash Gowda, who was DCP (Law & Order), Mysuru city, is transferred to the Internal Security Division (ISD). He has been replaced by ISD SP Pradeep Gunti. Dekka Kishore Babu, DCP (Law & order) of Kalaburagi City, is the new SP of Kolar district.