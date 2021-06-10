STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood issues orders for action against noise pollutors

Praveen Sood

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood (File photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to safeguard public health, Karnataka DG&IGP Praveen Sood has issued a circular this week asking top police officers to take action and prosecute individuals responsible for noise pollution under the Environment Protection Act.

The circular dated June 7 authorizes officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and above to enforce noise pollution control measures under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act 1986. "They can take action against the persons who violates orders and to prosecute them under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act 1986," the order said.

The note states that there was an increase in noise levels in the State from various sources like construction and industrial activities, generator sets, loud speakers, public address systems, vehicular horns and other mechanical devices. "They have deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well being of the people. Thus it is necessary to regulate and control noise producing and generating sources," it said.

It also referred to an order issued by the Karnataka High Court on January 11 to a writ petition which has ordered action against those using sound amplifiers in violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000.

Brijesh Kumar, chairman, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) told The New Indian Express that he had written to the DGP about the issue of noise pollution two months ago. "We are presently in the process of revising our Act in this connection. The revised one will clearly demarcate responsibilities of different agencies. It will take some time as we need to take all the stakeholders including public on board with it. It will be a very clear one," he said.

Kumar added that there are three petitions pending in the High Court against noise pollution presently. Member Secretary, KSPCB, Srinivasulu welcomed the DGP's order saying, "It is a wonderful move if the issue of noise pollution will be given the seriousness it deserves."

