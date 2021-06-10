STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Rohini Sindhuri story to hit silver screen!

It was just last week that Sindhuri was transferred after her spat with Mysuru City Corporation Shilpa Nag became public.

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: From ‘Nikhil Ellidiyappa’ to ‘CD Lady’ to the latest ‘Bharatha Sindhuri’, Sandalwood producers are in a constant race to capitalise on the controversy of the moment and gain publicity.Whenever there is a newsbreak that grabs people’s attention, the first thing Kannada film industry producers do is to apply for a catchy title with the Karnataka Films Chamber of Commerce. It is another matter that most of these titles never turn into films or hit the silver screen.

The latest addition to this craze is the title ‘Bharatha Sindhuri’, which claims to be a movie based on IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, whose controversial tenure as a Mysuru deputy commissioner ended recently. Writer and director S Krishna Swarnasandra said that the movie will depict the exemplary work done by the officer. It was just last week that Sindhuri was transferred after her spat with Mysuru City Corporation Shilpa Nag became public.

In February 2019, during the thick of campaigning for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, ‘Nikhil Ellidyappa’ became a catchphrase that caught people’s attention. A producer, Ganesh, was successful in owning the title. It was during the same election that ‘Jodettu’, which means a pair of oxen referring to actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Yash, that became the talk of the town. Another producer managed to get that too registered.

There have been several such instances where filmmakers have tried to grab publicity. When IPS officer Annamalai announced his retirement, it was the title ‘Anna IPS’ that was sought after. ‘Kambala’ and ‘Fast Man’ were in producers’ list when Kambala Srinivas Gowda grabbed national headlines for becoming the fastest man on earth.

