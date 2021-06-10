Sex tape case: Woman moves HC against SIT

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued notice to the State government, Home department, City Police Commissioner and SIT on a petition filed by the woman in the controversial CD case, allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued notice after hearing the petition filed by the woman, seeking to quash the order passed to constitute the SIT and issue direction to the state to form a fresh team to investigate her complaint of rape against the former minister, under the supervision of the HC.

Contending that the very constitution of the SIT, based on a letter written by the accused to the Home Minister, is itself illegal, as it was not constituted as per CrPC, the petitioner alleged that SIT is protecting the former minister, who has not been arrested even two months after an FIR was registered. He was not even subjected to a medical test for DNA profiling, as per law, she alleged.

She stated in her petition that after intervention of the high court, her statement was recorded behind closed doors by the magistrate. However, on April 2, 2021, media started carrying contents of her statement, which was leaked by the SIT in connivance with the political executive of the government, to traumatise her. It is enough and more reason to believe the SIT was not conducting a fair investigation, she alleged.