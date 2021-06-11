BSY doing well, is here to stay, says Arun Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hoping to put a stop to the political drama unfolding in Karnataka over leadership change, BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh on Thursday said that BS Yediyurappa was “doing well” as Chief Minister and will continue to hold the post.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in New Delhi, Arun Singh said that Yediyurappa’s resignation was not before the party’s central leadership. While his statements on change of leadership were monosyllabic answers to questions by reporters, Singh insisted multiple times that the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and party leaders were doing a good job managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nothing like that,” Arun Singh said when asked if talks of leadership change in Karnataka were true. “He is correct. Leaders should say they are bound by the high command’s decision and they trust the high command. He hasn’t said anything wrong,” Singh said, when asked about Yediyurappa claiming he would resign from the Chief Minister’s post if asked to by the central leadership.

“Yediyurappa is doing a good job as CM and is working hard. So are the ministers. He will continue,” Singh said, when asked if discussions about his resignation were on the table for the party’s central leadership. Singh categorically said no party leaders should be making political statements in the media or public.

“If any MLA has a grievance, I will go to Karnataka, I will listen to them. They have to work for the party and people’s welfare. I will see about the legislature party meeting,” he said, insisting that only one or two persons were making out-of-turn remarks. He also added that murmurs of replacing Nalin Kumar Kateel as Karnataka unit chief were also “imaginary”.

CM for full term, says Renukacharya

Davanagere: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s political secretary MP Renukacharya on Thursday targeted minister CP Yogeshwar and said the statement by state in-charge Arun Singh on change of guard is quite clear. Addressing the media at Honnali, he said some people are dreaming about changing the cm, but it will not happen in the near future. He also said the BJP government will complete its full term and Yediyurappa will be Cm for the full term. Those who don’t have the capacity to win elections and come to power through the backdoor are making these baseless allegations, he added.