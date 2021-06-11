BSY instructs DCs of eight Karnataka districts to ensure daily TPR dips

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who held a virtual meeting with District Commissioners of eight districts, asked them to take stringent measures to bring down Covid positivity rate in their respective districts. He pointed out that positivity rate in Chikkamagaluru is 25 per cent, and in Mysuru it is 22 per cent.

He said the thickly populated districts of Belagavi, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and the thinly populated districts of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru need to work hard to bring down positivity rate, and expressed concern that rates are still high, despite many weeks of lockdown. He asked them to continue with restrictions.

During the second Covid wave, there have been about 65,000 active cases from these districts, and rate of decrease is among the least here, compared to numbers in the rest of the state.Yediyurappa, who was accompanied by DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and ministers Arvind Limbavali and Narayana Gowda, Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary

Vandita Sharma, instructed the health department to work on effective measures to bring down positivity rate to less than 5 per cent.He also instructed officials to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures, and directed them to abide by guidelines in micro containment zone. He asked Deputy Commissioners to intensify Covid-19 testing, especially in Belagavi, and give RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test. He said they must conduct about 70 per cent RT-PCR tests and 30 per cent Rapid Antigen Tests in Belagavi and Hassan.