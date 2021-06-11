STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY instructs DCs of eight Karnataka districts to ensure daily TPR dips

Vandita Sharma, instructed the health department to work on effective measures to bring down positivity rate to less than 5 per cent.

Published: 11th June 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted Kempegowda Bus Stand in Bengaluru during the statewide lockdown on Thursday. The capital city reported 2,191 fresh Covid-19 cases | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who held a virtual meeting with District Commissioners of eight districts, asked them to take stringent measures to bring down Covid positivity rate in their respective districts. He pointed out that positivity rate in Chikkamagaluru is 25 per cent, and in Mysuru it is 22 per cent.

He said the thickly populated districts of Belagavi, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and the thinly populated districts of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru need to work hard to bring down positivity rate, and expressed concern that rates are still high, despite many weeks of lockdown. He asked them to continue with restrictions.

During the second Covid wave, there have been about 65,000 active cases from these districts, and rate of decrease is among the least here, compared to numbers in the rest of the state.Yediyurappa, who was accompanied by DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and ministers Arvind Limbavali and Narayana Gowda, Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary 

Vandita Sharma, instructed the health department to work on effective measures to bring down positivity rate to less than 5 per cent.He also instructed officials to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures, and directed them to abide by guidelines in micro containment zone. He asked Deputy Commissioners to intensify Covid-19 testing, especially in Belagavi, and give RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test. He said they must conduct about 70 per cent RT-PCR tests and 30 per cent Rapid Antigen Tests in Belagavi and Hassan.         

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp