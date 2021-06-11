STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court seeks inquiry report into BY Vijayendra’s temple visit

The CM’s son admitted to his visit to Srikanteshwara temple in reply to notice issued by Mysuru DC

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that allowing political people to enter temples to offer puja when a government order does not permit it, will send wrong signals, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit the preliminary inquiry report by the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner into BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra and his wife’s visit to Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud on May 18, 2021.

Passing the order, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj said it will take the issue to its logical conclusion, after the DC’s report is submitted to court. Vijayendra has admitted to his temple visit, in a reply to a notice on May 29, issued by the Mysuru DC.Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted that Vijayendra went to Nanjangud to launch an ambulance service at 8.30 am, and entered the temple to offer puja as it was open. But an impression was created that he went to go to the temple with family, he argued.

Thereafter, the court asked the AG to say whether a citizen can enter a temple, to which he got a negative reply. The court observed that the law applicable to political persons is applicable to all. It sends wrong signals when political persons are allowed to enter temples when there is prohibition, but citizens are not. This truth was found out as he (Vijayendra) admitted he had entered the temple. He need not enter the temple if he went for Covid-related work.” Meanwhile, the court directed counsel to file an affidavit on the photograph of Vijayendra and his wife visiting the temple, attached to the petition. The next hearing is on June 18.

Court stays Mysuru mayoral election
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the election for the Mayor of Mysuru City Corporation that was scheduled to be held on June 11. However, the court said that the authorities can take the decision to hold the election after assessing the Covid situation when the lockdown is lifted. Passing the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Congress corporator Pradeep, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued notice to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department and Commissioner of Mysore City Corporation.  The petitioner contended that the guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act prohibits gathering of people. If elections are held, the corporators and their followers will gather which may lead to spread of Covid-19, he said.

