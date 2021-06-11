STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Less than 5 per cent positivity rate, 8,249 new COVID-19 cases and 159 death in Karnataka

Cumulatively 27,47,539 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,644 deaths and 25,11,105 discharges,the Health department said in a bulletin.

Published: 11th June 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

For representational purpose. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded less than five per cent COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday, as the state reported 8,249 new cases and 159 fatalities, taking the tally to 27.47 lakh and the toll to 32,644 The day also saw 14,975 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Out of 8,249 new cases reported on Friday, 1,154 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 4,769 discharges and 48 deaths.

The total number of active cases is 2,03,769. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.86 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.92 per cent.

Out of 159 deaths reported on Friday, 48 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (20), Haveri (10), Ballari and Dharwad (9), Shivamogga (7), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,154, Mysuru 817, Hassan 733, Tumakuru 576, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,92,886, followed by Mysuru 1,56,063 and Tumakuru 1,11,063.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,85,862, followed by Mysuru 1,39,856 and Tumakuru 1,00,777.

Cumulatively a total of 3,13,63,615 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,69,695 were tested on Friday alone.

