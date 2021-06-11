PUC I students can write tests to improve grades

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of first year PUC (batch of 2020-21) can now opt for an assessment to improve their grades. As their examination was cancelled, this open book exam system will add to their minimum marks. The department has already promoted students of PUC I.

The department website will carry links for the model question papers. “The questions are from their course work from the academic year,” Snehal R, Director of the department told TNIE.Students will have to write two papers. One is between June 10 and 20 — a 10-day duration is given to students to write the answers. After a five-day gap, the second set of question papers will be released around June 26, she added.

Students have to send a soft copy of their answer sheets to their teachers. In case they can’t send a soft copy, they have to send the answer sheet by post, Snehal said and added that the last resort would be to directly hand over the papers to the teachers. The department looks forward to an objective assessment by July 20.

‘Start PU admissions only after SSLC exams, results’

Davangere/Chitradurga: The department of PU education on Thursday warned of taking action against colleges that defy directions and take up admission for PU I courses. In a circular issued, the department said there will be no admission for PU I course till SSLC examinations are held and results are out.