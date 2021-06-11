RERA lenient, need better regulation of real estate sector: Home buyers to govt

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To redress shortcomings and lacunae in the enforcement of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority of India (RERA) Act in Karnataka, a leading organisation for home buyers recently wrote to the principal secretary of the Housing department to take steps to regulate the real estate industry.

The Karnataka unit of the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts submitted a seven-page letter to the Chief Secretary as well as all officials at RERA-K. The letter pointed out that there are 1,044 projects in the state which have not registered with RERA, despite it being made mandatory. “It is necessary to take criminal action against promoters who have cheated thousands of home buyers,” said M S Shankar, general secretary of the forum. A task force was proposed under RERA earlier, and there is a need to depute police personnel to it to facilitate investigation, he said.

“RERA-K has been found to be much more lenient when handling unscrupulous builders and projects which has made this historical Act feel like a toothless and paper tiger,” the letter read.Data and transparency are missing on all aspects pertaining to appeals, judgment orders and execution, the letter added. Among the other demands made are the need to constitute a separate recovery wing to ensure compensation awarded to home buyers by the RERA court be provided along with interest within 60 days, he said. Tahsildars, revenue inspectors, village accountants and others need to be sensitised on the need to expedite implementation of orders, the letter added.

RERA has given extension of completion deadlines to 235 projects, with another 241 applications under progress (as on May 21), the letter pointed out. “Exceptional circumstances, which prevented completion of the project on time, only warranted an extension,” it added. The reason had to be documented in writing to ensure transparency and its stagnant Twitter handle and defunct Facebook page need to be revived, Shankar urged in the letter.