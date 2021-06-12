60 Covid deaths in 30 days? Belagavi villagers, official differ over cause

C A Itnalmath By

Express News Service

ATHANI: Badachi, a small village in Belagavi district, has reported as many as 60 deaths in a span of one month, and residents fear that most of them succumbed to Covid-19. Badachi, located in Athani taluk, has a population of a little over 7,000.Residents say that most of the people who died showed symptoms of Covid-19 and that they were unable to avail treatment in multi-speciality hospitals owing to poverty. Also, a few did not approach any hospital, fearing social stigma and discrimination associated with Covid-19.

The village elders rue that the deaths are still a matter of concern and the number of cases, too, are increasing. They blamed health department officials and Anganwadi workers for failing to create awareness on Covid-19 among the villagers. According to norms laid out by the government, Anganwadi teachers and health workers should survey the village and raise awareness on Covid-19 among the residents. “The authorities concerned failed to perform their duties,” says a resident of the village.

Speaking to TNIE, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) L S Bhagennavar admitted that 60 people died in the village in the past month. He, however, said only four of them died due to Covid-19 and the rest due to other diseases and old age. Bhagennavar, however, said he was not satisfied with the efforts put in by health and Anganwadi workers deputed on Covid-19 duty in the village.

Athani Tahsildar Dundappa Komar said he has received several complaints from villagers about the “negligent attitude” of the health and Anganwadi workers, and he has directed the PDO to conduct and inquiry. Komar said he will initiate action only after the PDO submits the report.