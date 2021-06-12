STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

60 Covid deaths in 30 days? Belagavi villagers, official differ over cause

The village elders rue that the deaths are still a matter of concern and the number of cases, too, are increasing. 

Published: 12th June 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

COVID deaths, coronavirus death, cremation, funeral

For representational purposes

By C A Itnalmath
Express News Service

ATHANI: Badachi, a small village in Belagavi district, has reported as many as 60 deaths in a span of one month, and residents fear that most of them succumbed to Covid-19. Badachi, located in Athani taluk, has a population of a little over 7,000.Residents say that most of the people who died showed symptoms of Covid-19 and that they were unable to avail treatment in multi-speciality hospitals owing to poverty. Also, a few did not approach any hospital, fearing social stigma and discrimination associated with Covid-19.

The village elders rue that the deaths are still a matter of concern and the number of cases, too, are increasing. They blamed health department officials and Anganwadi workers for failing to create awareness on Covid-19 among the villagers. According to norms laid out by the government, Anganwadi teachers and health workers should survey the village and raise awareness on Covid-19 among the residents. “The authorities concerned failed to perform their duties,” says a resident of the village.

Speaking to TNIE, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) L S Bhagennavar admitted that 60 people died in the village in the past month. He, however, said only four of them died due to Covid-19 and the rest due to other diseases and old age. Bhagennavar, however, said he was not satisfied with the efforts put in by health and Anganwadi workers deputed on Covid-19 duty in the village.

Athani Tahsildar Dundappa Komar said he has received several complaints from villagers about the “negligent attitude” of the health and Anganwadi workers, and he has directed the PDO to conduct and inquiry. Komar said he will initiate action only after the PDO submits the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid deaths COVID 19 Belagavi
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp