Allow opening of malls: Traders’ body

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has reached out to the government with an appeal to give parity and level the playing field while opening businesses.

In a letter to CM B S Yediyurappa, the SCAI pointed out the financial loss incurred and jobs impacted, while seeking financial relief. SCAI said malls are better equipped to control crowds, ensure a hygienic environment and have trained workforce to implement guidelines. Mukesh Kumar, Chairman, SCAI, said,

“Over 50 pc of mall owners, majority of standalone shopping centres, are at the risk of closure. We request the government to allow mall operations in Phase-1 of unlock and save the industry and thousands of jobs & livelihoods.”