Centre happy with Karnataka's Covid response: BSY

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A day after BJP Karnataka incharge Arun Singh making it clear that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will as chief minister, the latter, who visited Hassan to review Covid situation, seemed relaxed.Speaking to media persons before chairing the Covid-19 review meeting here on Friday, Yediyurappa, for the first time in the recent days, firmly said the Karnataka BJP incharge has clarified that there will be no change in guard in the state.

“The decision of the high command has increased my responsibility as senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have reposed their faith in me. The party leadership also has appreciated Karnataka’s Covid response,” he said.Yediyurappa said he will tour all the districts and work hard in the interest of the state by taking all leaders into confidence.

‘State faces financial crunch’

Expressing concern over the current financial situation in the state, the chief minister said that the government is making sincere efforts to improve the financial condition.He said despite the pandemic, the state government is making sincere efforts to protect the interest of the common man and the poor by giving special packages to the people affected by the lockdown.To a question, Yediyurappa said being a responsible elected representative, former minister and JDS leader H D Revanna should not give false statements on Covid-19 situation.