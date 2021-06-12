STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Centre happy with Karnataka's Covid response: BSY

Expressing concern over the current financial situation in the state, the chief minister said that the government is making sincere efforts to improve the financial condition.

Published: 12th June 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A day after BJP Karnataka incharge Arun Singh making it clear that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will as chief minister, the latter, who visited Hassan to review Covid situation, seemed relaxed.Speaking to media persons before chairing the Covid-19 review meeting here on Friday, Yediyurappa, for the first time in the recent days, firmly said the Karnataka BJP incharge has clarified that there will be no change in guard in the state.

“The decision of the high command has increased my responsibility as senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have reposed their faith in me. The party leadership also has appreciated Karnataka’s Covid response,” he said.Yediyurappa said he will tour all the districts and work hard in the interest of the state by taking all leaders into confidence.

‘State faces financial crunch’

Expressing concern over the current financial situation in the state, the chief minister said that the government is making sincere efforts to improve the financial condition.He said despite the pandemic, the state government is making sincere efforts to protect the interest of the common man and the poor by giving special packages to the people affected by the lockdown.To a question, Yediyurappa said being a responsible elected representative, former minister and JDS leader H D Revanna should not give false statements on Covid-19 situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp