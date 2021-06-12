Collect rent from companies using Jakkur aerodrome, says minister Narayana Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government will issue notices to aviation companies and National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for not paying rent for using Jakkur aerodrome. Sports Minister Narayana Gowda directed officials to issue notices to the firms to recover dues of Rs 4.04 crore with 18 per cent interest.

Asking officials to start Government Flying Training School at Jakkur from August, the minister also took them to task for not conducting survey on unauthorised high rise buildings around the training school area as per the guidelines of Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Speaking to officials, Gowda said that many of the aviation companies including National Aerospace Laboratories, Jupiter Aviation, Deccan Charters Limited and Agni Aerosports Adventure Academy have not paid rent for past many years.“Officials have to collect the dues. If need be, send a legal notice and collect the money, failing which action will be taken against the officials,’’ the minister warned.

Gowda said that a section of Jakkur aerodrome has accommodated private aviation companies. Three months ago, the minister had directed officials to revise the rent and collect the pending dues from these companies. “If they do not pay, stop their commercial operations. We are collecting rents in hundreds, while the actual value of rent should have been in lakhs. Despite being directed to revise the rent, it has not been done,” he said.

On building survey, Gowda said that as per DGCA guidelines, to ensure safety of flights, there are certain rules for high-rise buildings. The builder or owner of the high-rise has to obtain a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the flying training school. But it has come to their notice that many of those buildings have come up without taking prior permission. “We had told officials to conduct a survey and give the report on these building three months back. Till today, they have not been able to submit the report,” he said and asked officials to conduct the survey immediately. Gowda added that Captain Kamal Kishore has been appointed as the chief instructor.