Congress leader Surjewala dons lawyer robes in Karnataka court, defends protesting farmer

BENGALURU: The Congress chapter of Karnataka was abuzz with talk when the party's state in-charge and general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala donned the attire of a lawyer in a sessions court.

Surjewala pleaded for a farmer who was slapped with a string of cases in Jind (Haryana) for protesting against the farm laws. He appeared before a sessions judge seeking bail for the protesting farmer.

Surjewala, a practising advocate, had virtually stopped court appearances ever since he took to full-time politics as head of the Indian Youth Congress and later as head of the national media cell.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, "Our party has a tradition -- whenever there is a need, our leaders would don the legal costume to fight for basic rights. Our history books will tell you that Pandit Nehru appeared for Subhash Chandra Bose and the INA.

"There are innumerable instances of Congress leaders not hesitating to fight for the rights of the people. Here, our party general secretary has appeared before the court and fought for the rights of a farmer."

When contacted, Surjewala told The New Indian Express, "It is my duty to do so."