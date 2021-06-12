STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Essential shops, liquor outlets to stay open till 2 PM in Karnataka

Night, weekend curfew back in state; Scheduled weddings allowed with cap of 40 people 
 

Published: 12th June 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

A road barricaded in Kalasipalya during the statewide lockdown in Bengaluru on Friday. The city saw 1,154 fresh Covid-19 cases | nagaraja gadekal

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Night and weekend curfews will make a comeback starting Monday in Karnataka, with the government making changes to the existing Covid-19 lockdown guidelines for 19 districts. While relaxation in the form of extended hours for essential shops, permission for manufacturing units with 50 per cent staff strength etc have been given, early night curfew has been imposed.

The official order for changes to the existing lockdown rules was issued on Friday afternoon. While the weekend lockdown will be in effect from 7pm Friday to 5am Monday, shops selling essential items like food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder can function from 6am to 2pm. The movement of people is restricted during the curfew period, except in case of essentials or emergencies.

“Street vendors are allowed to function from 6am to 2pm. PDS shops are allowed from 6am to 2pm. Standalone liquor shops and outlets for takeaway only are allowed from 6am to 2pm,” stated the order about what is permitted during the weekend lockdown. The same will be applicable for weekdays as well. Restaurants will be permitted to operate for takeaway or home delivery only.

No industries or manufacturing units, except those dealing with emergency and essential services, will be permitted during the weekend. But on weekdays, all industries and manufacturing units can function with 50 per cent attendance. Garment factories can function with 30 per cent staff. Marriages already scheduled can be conducted at homes in a low-key manner, involving only close family members, with a cap of 40 people, while cremations and funerals are allowed with a maximum of five people.

Home delivery of e-commerce services is allowed till June 21, when the fresh restrictions end. All construction activities, including shops selling steel and cement are permitted to open, as are optical shops. Repair works are restricted to civil works only. But shops selling non-essential items will remain prohibited. Parks will be opened between 5am and 10am. Taxis and autos are permitted but with a cap of two passengers.

In addition to the operating government offices, offices of agriculture and allied sectors, PWD, housing, RTOs, cooperation, NABARD and offices of the Revenue department, Government of India, are permitted to function with 50 per cent staff.   Restrictions on private offices will continue and only essential staff  of IT and ITeS companies and organisations are permitted to work from office. The exemptions will not apply to Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts, where daily Covid-19 positivity rate is still high.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka lockdown COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp