Essential shops, liquor outlets to stay open till 2 PM in Karnataka

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Night and weekend curfews will make a comeback starting Monday in Karnataka, with the government making changes to the existing Covid-19 lockdown guidelines for 19 districts. While relaxation in the form of extended hours for essential shops, permission for manufacturing units with 50 per cent staff strength etc have been given, early night curfew has been imposed.

The official order for changes to the existing lockdown rules was issued on Friday afternoon. While the weekend lockdown will be in effect from 7pm Friday to 5am Monday, shops selling essential items like food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder can function from 6am to 2pm. The movement of people is restricted during the curfew period, except in case of essentials or emergencies.

“Street vendors are allowed to function from 6am to 2pm. PDS shops are allowed from 6am to 2pm. Standalone liquor shops and outlets for takeaway only are allowed from 6am to 2pm,” stated the order about what is permitted during the weekend lockdown. The same will be applicable for weekdays as well. Restaurants will be permitted to operate for takeaway or home delivery only.

No industries or manufacturing units, except those dealing with emergency and essential services, will be permitted during the weekend. But on weekdays, all industries and manufacturing units can function with 50 per cent attendance. Garment factories can function with 30 per cent staff. Marriages already scheduled can be conducted at homes in a low-key manner, involving only close family members, with a cap of 40 people, while cremations and funerals are allowed with a maximum of five people.

Home delivery of e-commerce services is allowed till June 21, when the fresh restrictions end. All construction activities, including shops selling steel and cement are permitted to open, as are optical shops. Repair works are restricted to civil works only. But shops selling non-essential items will remain prohibited. Parks will be opened between 5am and 10am. Taxis and autos are permitted but with a cap of two passengers.

In addition to the operating government offices, offices of agriculture and allied sectors, PWD, housing, RTOs, cooperation, NABARD and offices of the Revenue department, Government of India, are permitted to function with 50 per cent staff. Restrictions on private offices will continue and only essential staff of IT and ITeS companies and organisations are permitted to work from office. The exemptions will not apply to Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts, where daily Covid-19 positivity rate is still high.