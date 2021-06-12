Fresh Covid-19 cases drop to 8,000 range in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After almost two months, Karnataka’s Covid cases have dropped to the 8,000 range. On Friday, it dropped again to 8,249 new cases. Bengaluru Urban district too saw fewer cases at 1,154. Back on April 13, 8,778 cases were reported after which there was a significant increase in daily cases.

During the month of March, Karnataka’s cases were hovering between 1,200-5,000 every day. However, in April, the cases started to shoot up. On April 13, the state recorded 8,778 cases after which the cases kept increasing and on April 30, there were 48,296 cases.

Meanwhile, the month of May continued to report high number of cases, with May 5 recording the highest at 50,112 cases. Karnataka’s cases only fell below the 10,000 mark on June 8 when it recorded 9,808 cases. The lowest after two months was recorded on Friday.