More rapid tests at railway stations, bus stands to check returnees in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a large number of people are likely to return to Bengaluru after the lockdown restrictions are lifted on June 14, the State Government is considering ramping up Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at bus terminals, railway stations and the Kempegowda International Airport.

“As economic activities have to resume, people will return to the city. We are contemplating ramping up RAT tests at railway stations, bus terminals and airport,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters when asked about concerns over increase in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru once people start returning from elsewhere.

He said that earlier, there were concerns over the increase in cases in rural areas when people from Bengaluru went to their towns and villages after the lockdown was imposed. “Now, they have to return to the city as economic activities will restart”, he said and added that the government is taking all steps to contain the spread of the virus.

While the number of Covid cases in Bengaluru and several other districts is coming down since the last few days, the positivity rate in many districts continues to be very high. Bommai said the lockdown is being relaxed in some districts from June 14 and people should cooperate with the authorities to contain the spread of the virus and not prompt the police to use force.Some relaxation in the lockdown restrictions has been announced to encourage economic activities, he added.