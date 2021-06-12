Seers meet DyCM Ashwath Narayan, want Sanskrit varsity in Magadi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 30 seers from various religious mutts met Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and submitted a memorandum on the establishment of a Sanskrit university in Magadi taluk. During the discussion, the seers urged Narayan to appoint a Kannadiga as vice-chancellor of the Sanskrit varsity.

“They also felt that measures need to be taken for the dissemination of Sanskrit and to provide irrigation facilities in the districts of dry land regions (BayaluSeeme) of the state,” said a statement from the DyCM’s office. Sri Shantaveera Swami of Koladamatha, Sri Basavalinga Swami, Sri Shivakumara Shivacharya Swami of Tumakuru Hirematha and other seers were present.