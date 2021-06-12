Siddalingaiah: Activist-poet became fiery Dalit voice in Kannada

Chetana Belagere By

BENGALURU: “For many, it is difficult to express pain through humour. If you are a Dalit, it is almost impossible. But my friend, comrade, thinker, poet, Dr Siddalingaiah knew how to do that,” remembered L Hanumanthaiah, Indian Dalit poet, politician and close associate of poet Siddalingaiah who lost his month-long battle to Covid in Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, on Friday.

Siddalingaiah (67) was a Dalit Kannada poet, playwright, activist and politician. An Ambedkarite, he was one of the founders of the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS), an organisation formed to fight for Dalit causes. His friends recall that his poems are not only inspirational, but are anthems for Dalit movements. They were, and are, sung while starting Dalit programmes. His poems ‘Yarige bantu, ellige bantu nalavattelara swatantrya?’, ‘Nanna Jana’ have attained cult status.

He emerged as the fiery Dalit voice in Kannada, with his debut poetry collection Holay Maadigara Haadu, in 1975. His close associate Dr L Hanumanthaiah, remembering his college days at Govt Science College, when Siddalingaiah was in his final year BA in Govt Arts College, says, “Though I had seen him as an activist, our friendship grew in 1973 during the Bhoosa (fodder) chaluvali.”

This gave rise to the Dalit movement too. “Basavalingappa, then a minister, was invited to a function in Mysuru and in his speech on ‘Tradition, Social Structure and New Views’, said that Kannada literature is boosa (fodder) literature. The intention was misinterpreted in the media. Students and pseudo Kannada lovers protested and demanded his resignation, and Basavalingappa finally resigned. This incident brought Dalits together. Siddalingaiah, myself and other Dalit students came together and this was the beginning of the Dalit movement in Karnataka. We founded DSS in 1975,” explained Hanumanthaiah.

His friends, who fondly remember him for his sense of humour, simplicity and love for other writers, say he was also part of the Communist movement and Bhandaya movement. His close associates were Bhandaya writers like D R Nagaraj, Devanuru Mahadeva, K V Siddaiah etc. His autobiography, ‘Ooru Keri’ in Kannada, was translated into English by S R Ramakrishna as ‘A word with you world’ and is testimony to his humorous writing.

Posting an old write-up, historian Ramachandra Guha says, “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the distinguished Kannada poet Siddalingaiah, of Covid-related complications. He was a warm and compassionate human being, with a delightful sense of humour. His autobiography, which is available in English too, is a literary classic.”

He is the first Dalit poet to receive the Pampa Award, Karnataka’s highest literary award, in February 2020. In 1988, he became a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and, in 2006, chairman of the Kannada Development Authority. He was head of the Department of Kannada at BU and member of the University Syndicate of Kannada University, Hampi.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Dr Siddalingaiah will be remembered for his prolific writings, poetry and contributions towards social justice. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers in this hour of sadness.”

SOME WORKS

Holay Maadigara Haadu, 1975

Meravanige (Procession), 2000

Saaviraru Nadhigalu (Thousands of Rivers), 1979

Kappu Kaadina Haadu (Dark Forest Songs), 1983