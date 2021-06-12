‘Siddalingaiah was known for humility, sense of humour’

Ashwini M Sripad By

TN Seetharam

Anyone who has read Siddalingaiah’s literature knows how good he is -- there is a fierceness in his poetry, though in person, he was known for humility and a sense of humour. It was in the early 80s, I was into theatre and literature and would hang out with Baraguru Ramachandra, DR Nagaraj and others, when I went to Bangalore University where he was doing MA in Kannada. I was impressed with him, the first impression is the best one. After this, we often met at literary events. He would always address me as ‘Gurugale’.

In 1983, noted director Puttanna Kanagal was directing Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage, and I suggested Siddalingaiah’s name for penning songs. Siddalingaiah wrote two songs and got an award too. In 1995, I directed Mukha-Mukhi, my first-ever Kannada TV serial for which I approached him for the title song. He wrote ‘Jeevana bahukuha, bahu banna’ which became very popular.

Siddalingaiah had a sense of timing with his jokes, which were usually about himself, and he would look dead serious too. Like his joke on a room on the top floor of his house just to keep petas (turbans). This was after he presided over the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. “Wherever I go, people give me peta. I can neither throw them nor wear them, so I have constructed a room for them!” he said. He spoke to me a day before he was admitted to hospital. I cannot imagine that he is not there. I am going to miss him, miss his writing, his companionship and more importantly, his humour.

Writer Devanur Mahadev shocked over demise

Mysuru:Noted writer Devanur Mahadev was shocked to hear the news of Siddalingaiah’s death. Devanur and Siddalingaiah were in the forefront of the Dalit movement in the early 80s, along with Prof B Krishnappa and others. The writer said he was in constant touch with Siddalingiah through his time at the hospital until couple of days ago. Veteran writer Kalegowda Nagavara, who recalled his friendship of over 45 years with the celebrated poet, recalled an incident when Siddalingaiah and his classmates were attacked by upper caste Hindus for bringing firebrand rationalist Periyar EV Ramaswamy to Bengaluru in early 70s.