STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddalingaiah's fierce poetry lives on

Kannada film director T.N. Seetharam recalls friendship with noted activist-poet Siddalingaiah who passed away recently from Covid-related complications.

Published: 12th June 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Activist-poet Siddalingiah

Activist-poet Siddalingiah

By TN Seetharam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Everyone who reads Siddalingaiah's literature knows how good he was in literature - in understanding and writing it on paper. There was a fierceness in his poetry, in person, he was well-known for humility. He was also famous for his sense of humour.

Siddalingaiah would crack timely jokes, most of it on himself. All of us would laugh, except him. The poker face was part of his act. This quality of him attracted me always.

It was in early 80s, I was into theatre and literature and I would hang with Baraguru Ramachandra, DR Nagaraj and others. One day, when I went to Bengaluru University along with my friends, I met him while he was in his final year of MA course in Kannada. I just impressed with him, you can say that the first impression is the best one. After this, we met at many literary events.

In 1983, when noted Kannada cinema director Puttanna Kanagal was directing Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage movie, I suggested Kanagal, Siddalingiah's name for penning songs for this movie, Kanagal was more than happy. Siddalingiah wrote two songs for the film and won an award too.

Later in 1995, I directed Mukha-Mukhi, my first ever Kannada TV serial for which I approached him for the title song. 

Whenever we meet, he would always address me as "Gurugale''.

When he was nominated for an MLC seat, he called me and asked me to come near Vidhana Soudha Gate. I was wondering why he called me to the Vidhana Soudha when he was supposed to file the nomination.

The man couldn't pass through the gate because the police and security personale did not know him and therefore didn't allow him. He had to ring me up to get in.

State government provides writers, those working in theatre, residential sites. He never demanded for a site, but he was allotted one.

After he presided over the Kannada Sahithya Sammelana, he had said to me about the one room on the top floor of his site just to keep the Peta (turban). "Wherever I went, people gave me Petas. I can neither throw them nor wear them, so I constructed a room to keep them," he had added. 

He had spoken to me a day before he was admitted to the hospital. I cannot imagine, he is not there. I am going to miss him, miss his writing, his companionship and more importantly, his humour.

(As told to Ashwini M Sripad)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddalingiah Baraguru Ramachandra
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp