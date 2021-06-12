Small hospitals in Karnataka unable to get Covid vaccine, govt not helping either

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Small and mid-sized hospitals, which played an important role in both the Covid-19 waves, have been left out of the vaccination drive. Hospitals with 30-40 beds are not carrying out vaccination for the public as they are unable to procure doses from the suppliers.

Hospital heads point out that only big corporate hospitals are procuring vaccines from pharma companies as they are able to pay up money in one go, which mid-sized hospitals are unable to do. Despite several pleas to the State government, nothing has worked, they say. Just before the vaccination drive was rolled out for the 18-45 age group on May 1, the central government had announced that private hospitals should procure their own vaccines, which hit the smaller hospitals hard. Earlier, the State government was supplying vaccines to private hospitals.

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, intensivist and medical director of ACE Suhas Multi-Speciality Hospital said, “Since May, we have been approaching both vaccine manufacturers and have got no response. We had requested for 15,000 doses of Covishield and around 3,000 doses of Covaxin, and have been sending emails and other communication from April, but with no result.” Members of Private Hospital and Nursing Association, Indian Medical Association and Association of Healthcare Providers in India also pleaded with the government to help small hospitals, but only got assurances.

Dr Hiremath said his hospital is located in Jigani, an industrial area, where several factory and garment factories come, asking to be vaccinated. “Many factory employees are not getting slots or are not tech-savvy, so they go to government hospitals and are often sent back as stocks are over. They come to us, but we have no vaccines.”

Dr Ravindra R, director of Suguna Hospital and past president of PHANA, said, “There is no plausible reason for the government to allow private hospitals to buy 25 per cent of vaccines from companies, it only helps vaccine manufacturers and a few privileged hospital chains to make money by cornering all the available vaccines. The government sector is sitting on 75 per cent of the vaccines, without adequate infrastructure and capability of reaching the masses. The policy excluded mid-sized and small hospitals from the vaccination programme and derailed the smooth drive that was going on before May 1.”