Education Minister Suresh Kumar warns schools manipulating parents to pay fees

Private schools have been furious as admissions have dipped for two years in a row, and so has their revenue with several parents yet to pay last year’s fee.  

Published: 13th June 2021

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Saturday said the department will serve notice to schools tying up with financial agencies and making parents take loans to pay fees. Private schools have been furious as admissions have dipped for two years in a row, and so has their revenue with several parents yet to pay last year’s fee.  

Mansoor Ali Khan, General Secretary, Management of Independent CBSE Schools’ Association (MICSA), told TNIE that its better the minister has a debate with the school administrators than make reactive statements based on reports. “Schools have not forced parents to take loans and the burden of interest to be paid on the loans lies with the school. Let the government give free loans to parents. The assurance relief of Rs 5,000 to teachers makes them look like they’re carrying a begging bowl,” he said. 

Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Karnataka Associated Management of English Medium Schools (KAMS) said that parents have evaded paying fees for three years, and when asked for it, they call it torture. He said the government ought to give support to institutions in this case. “How can we give continuous education if last year’s fee is not paid and this year’s admission is not confirmed?” he asked. He sought the minister’s clarification on the fee issue.

The minister said that the matter about schools tying up with financial institutes was unheard of and the chief minister is apprised of the situation. “No opportunity will be given for such activities,” he added.

