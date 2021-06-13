STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Guest lecturers threaten to boycott PU I evaluation

Guest lecturers have threatened to boycott first PUC evaluation, questioning the government’s decision to terminate the services of several of them.

Published: 13th June 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

school teachers, exams

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Guest lecturers have threatened to boycott first PUC evaluation, questioning the government’s decision to terminate the services of several of them. They demanded that 1,835 guest lecturers, who have lost jobs, should be allowed to work until the evaluation process is completed.

Members of the Karnataka State PU Lecturers’ Association said how the department could ask them to evaluate papers, when their services have been terminated as per the government order of June 8. They demanded that the order be withdrawn and the monthly honorarium be continued till the first PU results are announced. The lecturers said that they taught students despite minimum wages but the government put them out of jobs.

They sought the salary equal to permanent lecturers and said the government is trying to save Rs 9,000 monthly honorarium it paid each lecturer for the past six years. “Who will evaluate the papers if there is no permanent appointment and guest lecturers are out of jobs,” they asked. Ramanna S Ibrahimpur, district secretary, All-India Save Education Committee, said they met the minister, who assured them of action. But, he said, they were not sure whether the issue would be taken forward.

All-India Democratic Youth Organisation district secretary Jaggannath HS said the guest lecturers are yet to get their salary for three months. Three guest lectures died of Covid in Yadgir and Raichur districts but no relief was given to their families, he said. Ninge Gowda AH, president of the Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association, said 1,329 guest lecturers were removed after the lockdown was announced. Department officials were unavailable for comment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PUC Karnataka
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp