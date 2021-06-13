Guest lecturers threaten to boycott PU I evaluation

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Guest lecturers have threatened to boycott first PUC evaluation, questioning the government’s decision to terminate the services of several of them. They demanded that 1,835 guest lecturers, who have lost jobs, should be allowed to work until the evaluation process is completed.

Members of the Karnataka State PU Lecturers’ Association said how the department could ask them to evaluate papers, when their services have been terminated as per the government order of June 8. They demanded that the order be withdrawn and the monthly honorarium be continued till the first PU results are announced. The lecturers said that they taught students despite minimum wages but the government put them out of jobs.

They sought the salary equal to permanent lecturers and said the government is trying to save Rs 9,000 monthly honorarium it paid each lecturer for the past six years. “Who will evaluate the papers if there is no permanent appointment and guest lecturers are out of jobs,” they asked. Ramanna S Ibrahimpur, district secretary, All-India Save Education Committee, said they met the minister, who assured them of action. But, he said, they were not sure whether the issue would be taken forward.

All-India Democratic Youth Organisation district secretary Jaggannath HS said the guest lecturers are yet to get their salary for three months. Three guest lectures died of Covid in Yadgir and Raichur districts but no relief was given to their families, he said. Ninge Gowda AH, president of the Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association, said 1,329 guest lecturers were removed after the lockdown was announced. Department officials were unavailable for comment.