Rules don’t permit elevating SC lawyers as HC judges: Advocates' association

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contending that the mandate of the Constitution and judgements of the Supreme Court will not permit that lawyers practising in the SC be elevated as judges of the High Courts, the Advocates’ Association of Bangalore (AAB) appealed to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to consider members of the Bar practising in the HCs to be elevated as judges of the apex court, in tune with the provisions of Article 124 of the Constitution.

In a letter to the CJI, in view of the reports from a section of the media that the Supreme Court Bar Association submitted a proposal to consider lawyers practising in the apex court for elevation as judges of HCs, AAB president AP Ranganatha said that a person should not be considered for appointment as a High Court judge, unless he/she has, for at least 10 years, been an advocate of the High Court or of two such courts in succession, as per Article 217 of the Constitution.

Ranganatha added that the mandate of the Constitution would leave no doubt that the focus and primary consideration for appointment of Bar members directly as HC judges, is to be considered from amongst the members of the Bar, who are actively practising in the High Court. He stated that what is important to be noticed is that judges of the Supreme Court are to be appointed from amongst the members of the Bar, who are practising in a High Court.