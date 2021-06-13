STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Techies, students struggle with poor internet connection

Work from home and online classes could be an enjoyable and relaxed way of working and pursuing one’s education.

Published: 13th June 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sindhu N at work on her laptop in the hut, in Varamballi | EXPRESS

By Ashwini M Sripad and K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Work from home and online classes could be an enjoyable and relaxed way of working and pursuing one’s education. But it is not exactly a boon for everyone. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of professionals and students across the state who are struggling without internet and phone connectivity.

Every day at Varamballi in Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga district, techie Sindhu N leaves her home carrying her laptop, a lightweight table and chair, and walks one kilometre to her farm where she works under a hut covered in a polythene sheet. This is her cubicle as this is the only place in the village where she gets some internet connection.

She leaves home at 9.15 am to reach her “work station” by 9.30 am. In the afternoon, she comes back home to charge her laptop and return to her hut. She does this six days a week.Sindhu, a techie working with a private firm in Bengaluru, moved to her village in March 2020 when the first lockdown was announced. It has been more than 15 months and her struggle continues.

Initially, she travelled to her uncle’s house in Hosanagara taluk which is 8 km away. There, too, she would get signals only intermittently. Later she started going to Sonale, where her brother stayed and which is some 5 km from her village. But when the Lockdown 2 was announced, she could not travel. 

Connectivity a big issue

“One day, during my morning walk, I noticed some signal near our farm and my father constructed the hut,” Sindhu said.But with the monsoon setting in, there is a new problem as the hut cannot ward off heavy rain. “My colleagues are cooperative. But I cannot keep giving them excuses not to work,’’ she said.

Vinayak Prabhu, a BCom graduate from the village, had sent letters to the PMO and CMO in 2017. Instructions to officials followed, but the situation did not improve. People in villages along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar too go through a similar struggle.

“We just have a 2G network and have to take the bike and go till Nala Road where we get good network and work from there. A few of them have taken rooms on rent near the locality,” said Rajendra, a BPO employee who has returned to Hoogyam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online classes Work from home internet connection Karnataka
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp