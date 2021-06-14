STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid Covid, jobs of 350 Ayush doctors at stake in Karnataka

These doctors, who are graduates in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery, were appointed on “against post” contract basis to work in rural areas

By Ramachandra V Gunari
SHIVAMOGGA:  With the State Government announcing the appointment of 1,048 MBBS doctors in primary health centres (PHCs), services of 350 Ayush doctors, who have been working in rural areas for the last 16 years, are at stake.

These doctors, who are graduates in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), were appointed on “against post” contract basis to work in rural areas. Of the 350 doctors, 58 have been working with the Health Department since 2006. 

“When MBBS doctors were reluctant to serve in rural areas, the government posted BAMS and BHMS graduates, along with a few interested MBBS graduates, to serve in the hinterland. Many of them have crossed the age of 50. Now, with the government’s new decision, they are on the verge of losing their job,” Dr Rahul Devaraj from Shikaripura said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Against MBBS AYUSH Doctors Association has urged the State Government to consider the services rendered by these Ayush doctors for the last 16 years and not terminate them.

“Our doctors have worked in difficult times like floods, droughts…in the last two years, they have worked in Covid care centres and hospitals. Taking all these into account, the government should retain them,” 
Dr Devaraj said. 

Also, several MBBS doctors have been working on contract basis for the last 8-10 years. Earlier, there was a provision to regularise their services. But it has not been done for several years now. So, the services of these doctors too are at stake. 

“As soon as the newly-recruited doctors report, we will be relieved from our duties. Also, 90% of Covid-19 management in rural areas was handled by Ayush doctors. It  is unfortunate that in the process of recruiting new doctors, our government is ready to replace us… who worked as frontline workers,” added a doctor.  
 

