Get medicine, stop black fungus deaths, demands Karnataka Opposition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the number of black fungus deaths in the State on the rise, the opposition Congress and JDS have asked the government to wake up and procure the medicine, Liposomal Amphotericin B, immediately. They alleged that deaths were due to non-availability of this critical drug.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, “It is a serious issue, the government needs to get the requisite medicine immediately. It is four weeks now, I had warned the government about this well in advance.’’ Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh blamed Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. “There is no stock of the medicine and manufacturing will take time.

The state authorities said they are waiting for supplies from the Central government, but it is four weeks since mucormycosis numbers have increased, and the government has not given sufficient vials of medicine to patients. Congress MLA Ranganath Doddaiah, a medical professional, has demanded that the government release facts about how many were diagnosed with mucormycosis, how many were treated, how many have died and other official details. He alleged that there is a serious lapse on the part of the government as medicines are not available in sufficient numbers.

Ranganath, who has taken on Sudhakar on this issue, demanded transparency. He said patients have died because of shortage of medicines, delay in diagnosis and lack of awareness. JDS deputy leader in the Assembly Bandeppa Kashempur said, “Black fungus cases have increased and so have fatalities. It has been four weeks since this fatal fungal infection was discovered but the government has done very little to get the medicines.” JDS state president H K Kumaraswamy said the government has to ensure the medicines are available.