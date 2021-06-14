STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 100 families in Karnataka tribal settlement COVID-free since outbreak of pandemic

Muthamma, the leader of the settlement, said many tribals have been rendered jobless in the process, yet, are managing their needs with the help of a few donors

Published: 14th June 2021 04:16 PM

The Diddalli tribal settlement in Chennayanakote (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Diddalli tribal settlement in Chennayanakote Gram Panchayat limits has been COVID-free since the outbreak of the pandemic. The tribals have been successful in keeping the virus spread at bay after following stringent COVID norms.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, especially during this second wave, we have not stepped out of the settlement much,” explained Muthamma, the leader of the tribal settlement. She added that many tribals have been rendered jobless in the process, yet, are managing their needs with the help of a few donors.

“All of us work as daily wagers and we used to travel far to find work in estates and other daily wage jobs. However, since the second wave, we have not travelled outside even to find a job,” she explained, adding, “Only when we find daily wage jobs within the panchayat vicinity, we take up the job and report to work after following all the COVID norms.”

Many tribals have not been able to earn a livelihood since March this year, but they state that health is more important than earning. Further, following the efforts of the tribal leader, the over 100 families in the settlement have availed food kits from various donors and are managing their daily needs.

“When any resident in the settlement develops mild symptoms of cold, we take precautions and prepare home medicines using forest resources. We follow a healthy diet to ensure good health,” shared Muthamma.

Further, following efforts of officials and MLA KG Bopaiah, all residents aged above 45 years have been successfully vaccinated with the first dose of Covishield. “Most of the tribes were skeptical about taking the vaccines. But following an awareness campaign, every aged person in the settlement was vaccinated with the first dose of Covishield last week,” she confirmed.

Meanwhile, the tribals have been made aware of the threats to children’s health in the coming third wave and kids in the settlement have been restricted from heading out of the settlement. “We have been recently supplied with food kits and we also availed nutritious food kit supply from the ITDP department. Hence, we do not go out to towns even to buy essentials,” she concluded.

