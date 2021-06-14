Post-mortem of mentally challenged Karnataka man reveals injuries allegedly due to police assault

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The post-mortem report of a man who allegedly died due to police high-handedness has revealed damage to internal organs. The report has been forwarded to the CID team along with statements from three witnesses and family members.

Roy D'Souza (50), a mentally challenged resident of Virajpet, died after being allegedly beaten up by the town police. The victim died at the Madikeri hospital on Friday and the post-mortem report was availed on Monday.

Sources confirmed that the post-mortem report revealed damage to internal organs of the victim and serious bruises were found in the eye, chest, thighs and legs. The post-mortem was conducted in the presence of Madikeri tahashildar Mahesh on Saturday alongside two doctors.

“The post-mortem report along with the statement of three witnesses and family members has been submitted to the CID,” confirmed Mahesh. Sources also revealed that serious injuries have been found on the victim’s body, which is suspected to be the result of police high-handedness.

Roy was taken into custody by the Virajpet police in the wee hours on Friday after he was found roaming around the streets with a machete in hand. Police also claim that Roy attacked a cop during the midnight hours and was later taken into custody. However, Roy was allegedly beaten black and blue in the Virajpet police station and was later handed over to the family even as he succumbed to the injuries on Friday.