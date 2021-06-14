Private college chief now RGUHS acting VC; controversy erupts

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The appointment of the principal of a private dental college as acting vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) seems to have upset Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is the pro-chancellor of the university. Some officials attached to the university said the post has never gone to a person from a private institution in its 26-year history.

Dr Jayakara SM, principal, AECS Maruthi College of Dental Sciences, Bengaluru, has been appointed to the post. Quite surprisingly. Sudhakar has dragged the Governor into the controversy, saying he had sought an appointment with Vajubhai Vala three weeks ago, but was denied because of Covid-related restrictions. Sudhakar said he will discuss the issue with the Governor and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Sources said that the CBI had raided Dr Jayakara in 2013 when he was an executive member of the Dental Council of India. Dr Jayakara said, “The case was against two people from the Dental Council of India from Chennai. There was no FIR or chargesheet against my name.”