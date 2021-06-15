STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50-year-old bridge en route to Mangaluru airport sags, traffic diverted

Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra who visited the spot said a team of experts from Bengaluru has left for Mangaluru to conduct a structural and safety assessment of the bridge

Published: 15th June 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Maravoor bridge in Mangaluru which sagged on Tuesday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Maravoor bridge, which connects Mangaluru airport with Mangaluru city, Udupi and Kasaragod, sagged on Tuesday following which the authorities diverted traffic on the busy road.

The bridge which is more than 50 years old sagged about 3-4 feet in the middle leading to some cracks. The damage was noticed around 3 am after which the police diverted traffic on alternative routes.

Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra who visited the spot said a team of experts from Bengaluru has left for Mangaluru to conduct a structural and safety assessment of the bridge and based on their report, they will decide on the future course of action.

He said the construction of the new bridge which began three months ago is expected to be completed before the two-year target. The DC said the authorities had also planned the restoration of the old bridge. "We had expected this. But we didn't expect that it will happen so early," he said.

