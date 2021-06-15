ASI monuments to open in Karnataka, but no entry for tourists yet

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Archaeological Survey of India has issued orders to reopen ASI monuments for visitors in Karnataka, starting June 16. However, these monuments will be open for public viewing, depending on the decision of the local administration.The ASI Hampi Circle has taken a decision to postpone opening of monuments till June 21. The final decision will be taken depending on the unlock situation in Karnataka, ASI officials said.

In its order dated April 15, ASI had banned entry of tourists to all protected monuments across the country. On Monday, the ASI issued orders to reopen monuments for the public from June 16. However, the order also states that the decision must be taken in accordance with the local administration and as per the guidelines of disaster management. Several parts in Karnataka are still under lockdown and will not be able to cater to tourists.

“As of now, we have received permission to open sites for tourists with a unlocking plan. There are also guidelines on how to manage tourists once it’s opened. But at this point, there are several restrictions. For instance, tourists are not allowed to stay overnight, and there are also few eateries to cater to them. Hence, we have decided to wait for the state government’s directions, the tourism department in particular, to allow tourists to visit Hampi. As of now, Hampi and several other monuments will not be open to the public for the next one week,” said an official from ASI, Karnataka.

There are close to 500 monuments and sites in Karnataka alone which have been recognised by the ASI. The administration will soon be holding meetings with state ASI officers to ensure smooth functioning of tourist visits to monuments. “We shall start preparing the sites for tourists. The administration must ensure that eateries and hotels are available. For day time visitors, the ASI and local authorities will ensure all Covid guidelines are followed,” the official added.

GUIDES TO GET D5K RELIEF PACKAGE

Bengaluru: Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar on Monday announced that `5,000 will be given as relief package to each tourist guide in the state. He said there are 384 guides registered with the tourism department. Yogeshwar said, “We are discussing the approval for relief package for staffers in hotels and resorts with the finance department. He said once the approval is obtained, it will be announced.” Recently, KTS members had sought for a relief package of `3,000 for staffers of hotels and resorts, for taxi drivers and rebate in payment of property tax, excise tax, etc. The minister took stock of the present situation at all tourism destinations and directed the officials to start work on the already announced projects.