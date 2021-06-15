STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ASI monuments to open in Karnataka, but no entry for tourists yet

The Archaeological Survey of India has issued orders to reopen ASI monuments for visitors in Karnataka, starting June 16.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

The ASI Hampi Circle has decided to postpone opening of monuments till June 21

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Archaeological Survey of India has issued orders to reopen ASI monuments for visitors in Karnataka, starting June 16. However, these monuments will be open for public viewing, depending on the decision of the local administration.The ASI Hampi Circle has taken a decision to postpone opening of monuments till June 21. The final decision will be taken depending on the unlock situation in Karnataka, ASI officials said.

In its order dated April 15, ASI had banned entry of tourists to all protected monuments across the country. On Monday, the ASI issued orders to reopen monuments for the public from June 16. However, the order also states that the decision must be taken in accordance with the local administration and as per the guidelines of disaster management. Several parts in Karnataka are still under lockdown and will not be able to cater to tourists.

“As of now, we have received permission to open sites for tourists with a unlocking plan. There are also guidelines on how to manage tourists once it’s opened. But at this point, there are several restrictions. For instance, tourists are not allowed to stay overnight, and there are also few eateries to cater to them. Hence, we have decided to wait for the state government’s directions, the tourism department in particular, to allow tourists to visit Hampi. As of now, Hampi and several other monuments will not be open to the public for the next one week,” said an official from ASI, Karnataka.

There are close to 500 monuments and sites in Karnataka alone which have been recognised by the ASI. The administration will soon be holding meetings with state ASI officers to ensure smooth functioning of tourist visits to monuments. “We shall start preparing the sites for tourists. The administration must ensure that eateries and hotels are available. For day time visitors, the ASI and local authorities will ensure all Covid guidelines are followed,” the official added.

GUIDES TO GET D5K RELIEF PACKAGE

Bengaluru: Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar on Monday announced that `5,000 will be given as relief package to each tourist guide in the state. He said there are 384 guides registered with the tourism department. Yogeshwar said, “We are discussing the approval for relief package for staffers in hotels and resorts with the finance department. He said once the approval is obtained, it will be announced.” Recently, KTS members had sought for a relief package of `3,000 for staffers of hotels and resorts, for taxi drivers and rebate in payment of property tax, excise tax, etc. The minister took stock of the present situation at all tourism destinations and directed the officials to start work on the already announced projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka tourism COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp