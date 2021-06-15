STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka’s Covid deaths on decline

The analysis, done by Jeevan Raksha, revealed that cases recorded in Karnataka between May 5 and 12 were 3,484 and between June 2 and 9, the deaths came down 2,274.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An analysis of moving growth rate (MGR) of Covid deaths of Week 1, from May 5 to 12, and Week4, from June 2 to 9, showed that Karnataka has done well as compared to Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Covid deaths showed a -35% fall in Karnataka during the period.

The analysis, done by Jeevan Raksha, revealed that cases recorded in Karnataka between May 5 and 12 were 3,484 and between June 2 and 9, the deaths came down 2,274. During the same period, Kerala recorded 488 deaths in the first week and 1,214 deaths in the fourth week, an increase of 149 per cent in MGR. In Tamil Nadu, 1,692 deaths were reported in the first week and 2,965 in the fourth week, recording a 75 per cent increase in MGR. Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra too showed a dip in MGR, at -8% and -5% respectively. However, the dip in Karnataka was bigger.

Lower MGR indicates longer doubling period or decrease in daily average number and a sign of recovery.
Positive cases too showed a dip during the period in Karnataka. Between May 5 and 12, the positive cases were 3,12,145, while they fell to 93,125 between June 2 and 9, reducing the MGR by -70%.

Karnataka conducted 10,02,001 tests during Week 1 and 10,27,082 during Week 4, a slight increase of 3 per cent. Kerala fell by -22 per cent, Maharashtra -6 per cent and Andhra Pradesh by -10 per cent. Tamil Nadu saw a 14 per cent increase in number of tests, but the toll increased from 1,692 to 2,965.

Sanjeev Mysore of Jeevan Raksha said, “The hard work of Karnataka administration is showing some positive signs. As compared to other southern states (TN, Kerala and AP), Karnataka has delivered better performance in reducing the weekly death toll by over 35 per cent. This could be largely attributed to improvement in testing. It sustained over one million tests per week during the period. This helped the State to trace infected people and isolate them, reducing the virus spread. This has led to reduced weekly deaths.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid deaths COVID 19
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp