MBBS students upset with delayed rural placement

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MBBS graduates of 2015 batch, who have completed their internships but are awaiting placement for their one-year rural service, are unhappy that their counselling has been delayed for five months. Though the process was supposed to begin in January, it has begun recently, which further delays their service period. This affects their academic schedule, which my also hinder their PG entrance preparations.

“We should have begun our rural service by February 1 this year and completed it by January 30 next year. The government neglected beginning this process and initially also did not provide the Karnataka Medical Council Registration. Now, when several of us have joined coaching for NEET PG exams, they are calling us for rural service. Moreover, there are only 1,700 vacancies in the government for 3,000 students. What happens to the remaining ones?” questions Dr Dayanand Sagar, member of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors.

“The notification issued by the Directorate of Medical Education on February 15 this year states that 2015 MBBS batch has to undergo compulsory service as per the Compulsory Service Act, 2012. This act is applicable to those enrolled in medical courses on July 24, 2015 and prospectively. However, some people enrolled earlier. How can the batch be divided? The service has to be implemented for either all or none. This matter is pending in court and meanwhile, the health and family welfare department has gone ahead and begun counselling for the service,” said Dr Surya BN, Executive member of Karnataka Association of House Surgeons.

The doctors are demanding that the five months lost due to delayed counselling be considered as part of the one-year service, even if the doctors are not paid for it. This would mean that their service can end on January 30, 2022. Another bone of contention is those placed under the health and family welfare department will be paid more (Rs 62,000 per month) while those placed under the medical education department will be paid only Rs 40,000 per month. Another issue is that with lesser vacancies and more candidates, the less meritorious students are likely to be left out of the service. Dr P G Girish, Director of Medical Education department was unavailable for comment.