Pleasant surprise: Nilgai herd camps in Aurad forest range

A herd of nilgai was sighted in the Aurad forest range in Bidar on Monday, taking the Forest Department officials, locals and conservationists by surprise.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:23 AM

A herd of 10-12 nigai strayed in from Maharashtra to the Aurad range

By  Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A herd of nilgai was sighted in the Aurad forest range in Bidar on Monday, taking the Forest Department officials, locals and conservationists by surprise.Usually, Forest Department staffers sight one or two nilgais straying in to Bidar and Kalaburagi from Telangana region. However, on Monday, they sighted a herd of not less that 15-20 nilgais, wandering in the Aurad range. They had strayed in from Maharashtra.S Venkatesan, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kalaburagi, told TNIE that they are roaming free and a close watch was being kept on them. He said the herd was already sighted in Nandi Bidiligaon village, adjacent to Latur and Nanded districts of Maharashtra.

“They are still camping there because the fodder and habitat are favourable to them. Locals are also not disturbing them. Nilgai are also found in Chincholi wildlife range and, if there is any disturbance to the herd during the unlock period, they will be diverted towards Chincholi,” he added.

Bidar Deputy Conservator of Forests S Sivasankar added that earlier, a few were already being sighted, but now the numbers have increased. He said there are two groups — one has two males, two calves and 11 females. The other group has 22 animals — nine males, three calves and 10 females.Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) Vijay Kumar Gogi said Nilgai sightings have also been reported in Jinkeholi range in Bidar, and added that the sighting of this herd in the Aurad range is a positive sign.

