STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tyre bursts as IndiGo flight lands in Hubballi, passengers and crew safe 

According to an official at the airport, the plane had touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to crosswind, it took off immediately and went around.

Published: 15th June 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

indiGo

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Passengers suffered anxious moments after the Kannur-Hubballi flight experienced a double nosegear tyre burst while landing on Monday evening at Hubballi Airport. Luckily none of the passengers and crew members suffered any injuries in the incident.

The Indigo ATR operating 6e-7979 flight was heading to Hubballi from Kannur Airport in Kerala. It was supposed to land at Hubballi Airport at 8:03 pm. However, due to bad weather following high wind and rain, the craft was not able to land and the first attempt of landing was failed. On its second attempt to land at 8.33 pm, the aircraft suffered a tyre burst while landing.

According to sources, the craft was scheduled from Kannur in Kerala to Hubballi and from Hubballi to Bengaluru. There were five passengers and four crew members on board and no one suffered any injuries. After the incident, the runway was blocked for maintenance till Tuesday at 8 am. Later it was opened for flight operations.

Hubballi Airport director Pramod Kumar Thakre said due to heavy wind the aircraft was forced to make a hard landing that led to the tyre burst. Except some scratches, there is no major damage to the runway. The staff at the airport removed tyre parts and cleaned the area before reopening the runway for the Bengaluru-Hubballi flight to land on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, the Indigo technical team arrived from Bengaluru for the maintenance of a double nosegear tyre burst craft and initiated repair works. It is said the tyre has been replaced and other technical issues will be fixed by Wednesday and ferry flying will take place on Wednesday or Thursday.

The craft will not be allowed for passengers’ service until a technical team from Directorate General for Civil Aviation visit the craft for certification and it will take a week period or more, said sources.

Previous incidents in Hubballi

2015- In March 2015 a SpiceJet plane from Bengaluru skidded off the runway following heavy rain in Hubballi Airport. There were 74 passengers and 4 crew members and luckily no one hurt in that incident. After that incident, SpiceJet withdrew its service from Hubballi Airport till today

2018- In April 2018 a chartered flight carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a rough landing in Hubballi. The plane suddenly tilted heavily on the left side and the altitude dipped steeply with violent shuddering of the aircraft body

2021- In June 2021, Indigo craft suffered a tyre burst on landing in Hubballi Airport

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiGo flight Kannur-Hubballi Indigo flight Hubballi airport Hubballi flight
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp