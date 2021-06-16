STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP camps ready arsenal for Arun Singh visit on Wednesday

Party general secretary in-charge to visit state and hear out  grievances of legislators against the government, CM

Published: 16th June 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Both camps of the ruling BJP are busy preparing for General Secretary in-charge Arun Singh, who is due to reach Bengaluru on Wednesday. MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has set up base in the Legislators’ Home and spent the entire day meeting his supporters. There is, though, a sense of resignation in this camp, and a realisation that it may not be so easy to oust Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa -- though there are as many as six aspirants, there is no viable alternative to replace him.

Yediyurappa’s camp, meanwhile, has instructed ministers to get ready to present Arun Singh with a list of achievements, focusing on development. Accordingly, senior and junior ministers and their teams spent the better part of Tuesday listing out achievements of their respective ministries in a document to be shared with the central leadership. Tourism minister C P Yogeshwara, who is unhappy with the state of affairs, has also prepared a draft.

He had requested for Rs 500 crore for his ministry, but received only Rs 220 crore, with about Rs 40 crore going towards monthly salaries. The documents are being carefully prepared, listing out extensive developmental works that individual ministries have taken up over the past year, their budgetary allocations and progress reports. District Ministers too have listed out achievements in their districts. 

Yediyurappa has called for a meeting of his cabinet colleagues at his official residence Kaveri on Sunday, after Singh leaves. He has also called for a cabinet meeting on Monday, though it is usually held on Thursdays. There is much speculation about why the CM has called for a cabinet meeting a couple of days before the usual meeting, with stakeholders wondering if he has any travel plans or other engagements. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Singh BJP BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp