BJP camps ready arsenal for Arun Singh visit on Wednesday

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Both camps of the ruling BJP are busy preparing for General Secretary in-charge Arun Singh, who is due to reach Bengaluru on Wednesday. MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has set up base in the Legislators’ Home and spent the entire day meeting his supporters. There is, though, a sense of resignation in this camp, and a realisation that it may not be so easy to oust Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa -- though there are as many as six aspirants, there is no viable alternative to replace him.

Yediyurappa’s camp, meanwhile, has instructed ministers to get ready to present Arun Singh with a list of achievements, focusing on development. Accordingly, senior and junior ministers and their teams spent the better part of Tuesday listing out achievements of their respective ministries in a document to be shared with the central leadership. Tourism minister C P Yogeshwara, who is unhappy with the state of affairs, has also prepared a draft.

He had requested for Rs 500 crore for his ministry, but received only Rs 220 crore, with about Rs 40 crore going towards monthly salaries. The documents are being carefully prepared, listing out extensive developmental works that individual ministries have taken up over the past year, their budgetary allocations and progress reports. District Ministers too have listed out achievements in their districts.

Yediyurappa has called for a meeting of his cabinet colleagues at his official residence Kaveri on Sunday, after Singh leaves. He has also called for a cabinet meeting on Monday, though it is usually held on Thursdays. There is much speculation about why the CM has called for a cabinet meeting a couple of days before the usual meeting, with stakeholders wondering if he has any travel plans or other engagements.