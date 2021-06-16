Congress supporting anti-national sentiments: Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa lashed out at Congress claiming that the party is supporting anti-national sentiments.The minister, who had come to Gokarna on Tuesday evening, mocked the opposition party by taking a dig at former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh, who recently said the abolition of Article 370 was an unfortunate thing. Singh, during an interaction, had promised that Congress would revive the autonomous status for Jammu and Kashmir, if the party comes to power.

When a journalist pointed at a statement by Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed, where he said he will sacrifice his ticket and constituency for Siddaramaiah so that the latter can be the next Chief Minister, Eshwarappa taunted him saying, “Yes, Zameer is the one who issues B form to contest elections in Congress and he is the one who appoints the future Chief Minister.”

Eshwarappa, when questioned about voices within the party demanding a change in leadership, said that there is no rebellion in the party. “But there is confusion. This confusion wouldn’t have occurred if we had won a majority. This small confusion is because of those 17 new members who came to the party and helped form the government. Though some people visited New Delhi, leaders at the Centre are not convinced with them. Arun Singh, the party observer in-charge of the state, will have a closed-door meeting with the workers and the MLAs. The problem will be resolved,” he said.