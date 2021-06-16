STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases dip in Karnataka fourth day in a row

The mortality rate, however, remained steady at 1.19 per cent in Karnataka with 115 deaths taking the State’s toll to 33,148 fatalities. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Daily Covid case additions have dropped consecutively for four days with 5,041 cases being reported on Tuesday, even as Bengaluru recorded below-1,000 cases at 985.Tuesday’s cases are the lowest since April 4 when 4,553 cases were recorded.

The state saw 9,785 cases on June 12, 7,810 on June 13, and 6,835 on Monday.The state’s tally now stands at 27,77,010, a growth of 0.18 per cent over Monday’s tally of 27,71,969. The growth rate of Covid tally, too, has seen a drop over the past four days — 0.35 per cent on June 12; 0.28 per cent on June 13; and 0.24 per cent on June 14.

It took 14 days for Covid tally to jump from 10 lakh to 11 lakh (April 1-15); six days from 11 lakh to 12 lakh (April 15-21); three days for each lakh added between 12 lakh and 15 lakh; and four days for each lakh added between 15 lakh and 28 lakh.However, it took a week for the tally to reach 27 lakh from 26 lakh (May 31-June 7) as the daily additions declined and the number of discharged patients increased.

Bengaluru Urban district saw a drop in cases after several weeks, recording 985 and, for the first time in the second wave recording less than 1,000 daily addition in cases. The mortality rate, however, remained steady at 1.19 per cent in Karnataka with 115 deaths taking the State’s toll to 33,148 fatalities. 

