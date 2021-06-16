In run-up to Arun Singh’s visit, seers back BSY; MLAs prepare list of woes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the run-up to BJP General Secretary in-charge Arun Singh’s visit to Karnataka, starting from Wednesday, seers from the All-India Veerashaiva Lingayat Seer Forum issued a statement on Monday, backing BS Yediyurappa to complete his term as chief minister.

It was only last week that Bekkina Kal mutt seer Mallikarjun Murugharajendra Swami had batted for Yediyurappa.The seers have come out in strong support of the chief minister as murmurs of leadership change are gaining momentum in the wake of Singh’s visit. The rousing support from 17 seers comes after BJP state vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra’s serial meetings with seers from the Lingayat community last week.

Vijayendra met the seers after returning from his Delhi trip where he met BJP National President JP Nadda. The chronology of events is leading up to the much-anticipated Arun Singh’s visit to take stock of the situation in Karnataka. But legislators and office-bearers of the BJP state unit are not confident of Singh’s visit throwing up any concrete action. “The central leadership has given oral instructions that no group meetings will be encouraged. That means party members can approach Singh individually and convey their concerns. The exercise will be a mere eyewash and nothing more,” said a senior party legislator.

The decision is to avoid making any representation seem like a show of strength, whether for or against Yediyurappa, party sources said.Those convinced that Singh’s visit to Karnataka is a futile exercise are, however, putting together a list of complaints to be submitted to him as well as the Central leadership of the party, albeit in the following week.

“We have a lot of complaints with the government and the chief minister’s way of functioning, but that is not to be discussed in public. Whatever the concerns, we will inform Arun Singh and hope they are addressed in time, failing which the next course of action will follow,” said another MLA.During his three-day visit starting from Wednesday, Singh is scheduled to meet Cabinet ministers and MLAs, and is expected to take part in the state BJP core committee meeting. Legislators are keen on a legislature party meeting and hope directives are issued to Yediyurappa.