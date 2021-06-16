STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In run-up to Arun Singh’s visit, seers back BSY; MLAs prepare list of woes

The chronology of events is leading up to the much-anticipated Arun Singh’s visit to take stock of the situation in Karnataka.

Published: 16th June 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the run-up to BJP General Secretary in-charge Arun Singh’s visit to Karnataka, starting from Wednesday, seers from the All-India Veerashaiva Lingayat Seer Forum issued a statement on Monday, backing BS Yediyurappa to complete his term as chief minister.

It was only last week that Bekkina Kal mutt seer Mallikarjun Murugharajendra Swami had batted for Yediyurappa.The seers have come out in strong support of the chief minister as murmurs of leadership change are gaining momentum in the wake of Singh’s visit. The rousing support from 17 seers comes after BJP state vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra’s serial meetings with seers from the Lingayat community last week.

Vijayendra met the seers after returning from his Delhi trip where he met BJP National President JP Nadda. The chronology of events is leading up to the much-anticipated Arun Singh’s visit to take stock of the situation in Karnataka. But legislators and office-bearers of the BJP state unit are not confident of Singh’s visit throwing up any concrete action. “The central leadership has given oral instructions that no group meetings will be encouraged. That means party members can approach Singh individually and convey their concerns. The exercise will be a mere eyewash and nothing more,” said a senior party legislator.

The decision is to avoid making any representation seem like a show of strength, whether for or against Yediyurappa, party sources said.Those convinced that Singh’s visit to Karnataka is a futile exercise are, however, putting together a list of complaints to be submitted to him as well as the Central leadership of the party, albeit in the following week. 

“We have a lot of complaints with the government and the chief minister’s way of functioning, but that is not to be discussed in public. Whatever the concerns, we will inform Arun Singh and hope they are addressed in time, failing which the next course of action will follow,” said another MLA.During his three-day visit starting from Wednesday, Singh is scheduled to meet Cabinet ministers and MLAs, and is expected to take part in the state BJP core committee meeting. Legislators are keen on a legislature party meeting and hope directives are issued to Yediyurappa. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Singh Karnataka BJP BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp