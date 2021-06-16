Justify policy of promoting regular PU students: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “If the State Government can hold exams for nearly a lakh repeaters enrolled for the Second PU examinations for the academic year 2021, why can’t exams be held for regular students too?” questioned the Karnataka High Court, asking the government whether it can justify its policy of promoting all regular students of Second PU courses without holding exams, while holding exams for repeaters.

A division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar asked this during the hearing of a PIL, questioning the government’s decision to hold examinations for repeaters/private candidates, while not extending the benefit of policy adopted by it to promote regular/freshers without holding exams, to the repeaters.

Hearing the petition filed by Gnana Mandira Education Trust, represented by Managing Trustee SV Singre Gowda, alleging that the government’s policy is discriminatory in nature, the court issued notice to the latter. Further hearing will be held on June 17, 2021. The department will mull on the order and will arrive at a conclusion, said Primary and Secondary Education minister Suresh Kumar.

KCET exams to begin on Aug 28

Karnataka CET examinations for admission in undergraduate courses in engineering, B Pharm, technical, yoga and naturopathy, and the second year admission to B Pharm, Pharma-D, agricultural sciences and veterinary sciences will be held from August 28 to August 29. The application process commenced for candidates on June 15, and will close on July 10 at 5:30 PM.