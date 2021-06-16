STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NIA court convicts three LeT terrorists to 10 years in jail

Akram, according to the agency, was then sent back to India for executing these killings in different cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Nanded to create terror in society. 

Published: 16th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Mumbai on Tuesday has convicted and sentenced three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists to 10 years rigorous imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Nanded LeT case.

The NIA court has convicted Mohd Muzammil, Mohd Sadiq and Mohd Akram alias Imran Khan alias Khaled under Sections 18, 20, 38 of the UA(P) Act. The court has awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to Muzammil under the UAPA and five years under the Arms Act with a fine of Rs 5,000, while the other two have been sentenced to 10 years RI under the UAPA.

The case was initially registered at the ATS Kalachowki, Mumbai, on August 31, 2012 under the Arms Act relating to the arrest of accused persons and recovery of firearms, the NIA has stated. “Initial investigation had revealed that the accused were members of the banned terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami (HuJI). Accordingly, Sections of UAPA Act were invoked in the case. The NIA had re-registered the case on June 24, 2013 and taken over the investigation,” the agency added.

According to the NIA, Akram had gone to Saudi Arabia on the pretext of seeking employment as a driver with the help of wanted accused Mohammed Abdul Majeed, who is a native of Hyderabad and is presently settled in Riyadh.

“During his stay in Saudi Arabia, Akram was introduced to various LeT members/operatives including absconding accused Siddique Bin Usman alias Abu Hanzala alias Abdul Furkhan Bhai alias Abdullah, who is a native of Hyderabad, as well as Mohamed Shaeed Faisal alias Ustad alias Umar alias Zaikr, who is a native of Bengaluru, but settled in Saudi Arabia.

Akram and other accused persons had held conspiracy meetings at Riyadh and Dammam to carry out targeted killings of prominent Hindu leaders, journalists, politicians and police officers in various parts of India,” the NIA has stated. Akram, according to the agency, was then sent back to India for executing these killings in different cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Nanded to create terror in society. 

“He had assigned the task of identifying suitable targets to Muzzamil and Sadiq, his old associates from Nanded. They all had travelled to Hyderabad in June, 2012 to meet Akram’s associate Obaid-ur-Rehaman for identification of suitable targets to carry out the terror attacks. The latter has been arrested and charge-sheeted in an earlier terror case,” the NIA has stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA LeT terrorists
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp