No confusion within BJP, asserts BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Clearly agitated with questions over the purpose of in-charge General Secretary Arun Singh’s visit to Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there was no confusion on any matter in the State BJP.

He went one step ahead and accused the media of asking “irrelevant questions” and creating confusion over leadership change in the State. Yediyurappa’s statement comes on the eve of Arun Singh’s three-day visit to Karnataka to address unrest in the State unit.

“Arun Singh is coming to the state and he will talk to all legislators and MPs. There is no confusion. Anybody can meet him and talk. He will gather all the information in detail... he will be here for a couple of days. I will also be with him and give all required cooperation,” Yediyurappa said.

Arun Singh’s visit comes in the backdrop of leadership change murmurs, and BJP leaders and ministers bickering publicly, criticising the CM and his family.