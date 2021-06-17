STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Allocated Rs 168 crore, but Karnataka election panel gets only Rs 25 lakh

Move indicates government not keen on holding TP, ZP polls till year-end due to Covid-19

Published: 17th June 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has released Rs 25 lakh as against Rs 168 crore allocated in the budget to the State Election Commission (SEC), indicating that it is not keen on holding any elections, including the zilla and taluk panchayat polls, till the end of this year because of the prevailing Covid situation.The State Government had earlier scheduled to hold taluk and zilla panchayat elections in May and June this year. But a few weeks ago, it decided to postpone them. Now, these elections are unlikely to be held till the end of this year.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department Under Secretary has issued an order stating that as there are no elections anytime soon, they are releasing only Rs 25 lakh to the SEC.RDPR sources said that the State does not have enough funds and also it does not want to take any risks by holding the elections during the pandemic. “The government is keen on cancelling the elections for this year and it may allow existing TP and ZP members to continue,’’ they added.

State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju said that Covid cases are coming down, but the lockdown has not been lifted in many districts. “At least 10 districts still have a high number of Covid cases. Before April, we had directed all DCs to prepare for TP and ZP polls. Some of them had prepared the electoral rolls, but then Covid cases started going up and the government announced the lockdown. We need at least a month to prepare for elections,” he added. Asked about the drastic cut in allocation to the SEC, he said that when polls are announced, they will approach the State Government for more funds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp