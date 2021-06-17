Arrange public transport for staff: Industries to govt

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Despite the government relaxing rules for MSMEs and other factories to commence operations after phase-1 of unlock was announced, most of the industrial estates are suffering from absenteeism as the workforce is unable to reach due to non-availability of transport.

The government’s move to facilitate MSME operations from June 14 with 50 per cent of workforce has received a setback as, at many industrial areas across the state, the turnout has been low over the last three days. A majority of the workers depends on public transport to reach their place of work situated on the outskirts of cities.

“Only those living near industrial estates and those who have their own vehicles are working for the time being,” said Ramesh Hegde, chairman of Machenahalli Industrial Area (MIA).The Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) convened a Zoom meeting with the stakeholders of various industrial estates in the state on Wednesday evening to discuss the various issues theu are facing.

“The meeting debated in length about the non-availability of public transport. The Tumakuru Industries Association highlighted that the workers’ turnout is very less as they are unable to commute to factories situated about 20 km from the town. The Mysore Industries Association also highlighted this issue,” said Ramesh Hegde.KASSIA chairman Arasappa, in a statement, said, “As public transport is yet to be restored, it is difficult for workers to attend their duties,” he said. Even in Bengaluru, employee turnout is less as they are unable to reach to their places of work, Arasappa pointed out.

“For some industries, which work in shifts, it is very difficult for workers to reach in the noon or in the evening hours. Industrialists are not in a position to introduce bus facilities as transportation costs have soared,” several industrialists said. The KASSIA has urged the government to permit a few public transport services directly to these industrial estates at regular intervals.