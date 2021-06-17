STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HC directs Karnataka govt not to announce 2nd PU results till expert panel takes decision

The court told the government to put freshers and repeaters in the same basket since the results of first PU of repeaters, excluding private students, are available to be taken into consideration

Published: 17th June 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major development, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government not to announce the results of second PU regular students till the panel of experts constituted by the government takes a comprehensive decision, bearing in mind all categories of students including repeaters.

A division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar passed the order after hearing the arguments of the counsels of the government and the petitioner.

The petition was filed by Gnana Mandira Education Trust, represented by Managing Trustee SV Singre Gowda, Bengaluru.

The court orally told the government to put freshers and repeaters in the same basket since the results of first PU of repeaters, excluding private students, are available to be taken into consideration. The examination can be conducted for private students, whose marks of first PU are not available, after the Covid situation subsides, the court observed.

The petitioner moved the court on the grounds that the decision taken by the government to pass the second PU regular students without examination for the academic year 2020-21, in view of the Covid pandemic situation, is discriminatory in nature as the same is not extended to repeaters.

In response to this, the court has sought a response from the government.

When the matter was taken up, the government advocate informed the court that the state government has constituted a panel of 12 experts to pursue the issue and submit its recommendations. Till then, matter may be adjourned for 15 days, the advocate prayed to the court.

The advocate also explained the different categories of students, including freshers, repeaters and private candidates, with statistics to the court.

Meanwhile, the counsel of the petitioners submitted that they are approached this court with regard to repeaters who have passed the first PU exams seeking parity and not of private candidates who have not passed first PU exams.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the state government to take a comprehensive decision to balance the interests of all categories of students. In the circumstances, pending a comprehensive decision, the state should not announce the result of freshers, the court said, while adjourning the hearing to July 5, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka HC
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp