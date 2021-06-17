HC directs Karnataka govt not to announce 2nd PU results till expert panel takes decision

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major development, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government not to announce the results of second PU regular students till the panel of experts constituted by the government takes a comprehensive decision, bearing in mind all categories of students including repeaters.

A division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar passed the order after hearing the arguments of the counsels of the government and the petitioner.

The petition was filed by Gnana Mandira Education Trust, represented by Managing Trustee SV Singre Gowda, Bengaluru.

The court orally told the government to put freshers and repeaters in the same basket since the results of first PU of repeaters, excluding private students, are available to be taken into consideration. The examination can be conducted for private students, whose marks of first PU are not available, after the Covid situation subsides, the court observed.

The petitioner moved the court on the grounds that the decision taken by the government to pass the second PU regular students without examination for the academic year 2020-21, in view of the Covid pandemic situation, is discriminatory in nature as the same is not extended to repeaters.

In response to this, the court has sought a response from the government.

When the matter was taken up, the government advocate informed the court that the state government has constituted a panel of 12 experts to pursue the issue and submit its recommendations. Till then, matter may be adjourned for 15 days, the advocate prayed to the court.

The advocate also explained the different categories of students, including freshers, repeaters and private candidates, with statistics to the court.

Meanwhile, the counsel of the petitioners submitted that they are approached this court with regard to repeaters who have passed the first PU exams seeking parity and not of private candidates who have not passed first PU exams.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the state government to take a comprehensive decision to balance the interests of all categories of students. In the circumstances, pending a comprehensive decision, the state should not announce the result of freshers, the court said, while adjourning the hearing to July 5, 2021.