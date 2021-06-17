Impossible to replace Yediyurappa as CM of Karnataka for next two years, says Ramesh Jarkiholi

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who earlier headed the team of 17 MLAs into BJP to enable the latter to form a government in the state under BS Yediyurappa's leadership, said on Thursday that it was "impossible to replace Yediyurappa from the Chief Minister's post for the next two years and that the next assembly election in the state would be fought by the party under his leadership.

Speaking to a section of media in Gokak on Thursday, Jarkiholi said, "We (17 MLAs) have joined BJP only for the sake of Home Minister Amit Shah and Yediyurappa. If some party MLAs are upset and issue statements against the CM, we all have to take them into confidence. I will ask Yediyurappa to talk to those MLAs. We all MLAs are like a family in the BJP. Sometimes, people get angry over something. The party will overcome all the problems soon."

BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi slammed the opposition leaders for trying to create problems within the BJP and said the they do not have any other work.

While appreciating the works and leadership of Yediyurappa, Jarkiholi said, BSY would start working as a "new CM" from June 18 -- when BJP Core Committee is scheduled to meet in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister would travel throughout Karnataka and ensure that the BJP would retain power after the next assembly elections in the state.

Commenting on the recent statement of Minister KS Eshwarappa, that the party was having problems ever since 17 MLAs joined BJP, Jarkiholi heaped praises on Eshwarappa stating that he was an able leader and never spoke ill about anybody.

"He is very straightforward just like me. He would never say bad about the MLAs who helped the party come to power in the state. What Eshwarappa said was that the BJP, which bagged 104 seats would not be in trouble if it had achieved the majority on its own," he said.

He said some section of the media twisted Eshwarappa's statements to tarnish his image and that a conspiracy was being hatched to suppress Eshwarappa as he was a backward class leader.